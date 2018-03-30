TSMC revenues to rebound in March

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to see its March revenues rebound to over NT$100 billion (US$3.43 billion), driven by a ramp-up of 16nm and 12nm chip orders from Nvidia and Bitmain, according to industry sources.

TSMC will continue enjoying revenue growth during the second quarter, as shipments of 7nm chips to Apple and its fabless clients kick off, the sources indicated. Qualcomm, HiSilicon and Xilinx are reportedly among TSMC's fabless customers adopting the foundry's 7nm process.

TSMC's revenues for all of 2018 are forecast to grow at least 10% on year, driven mostly by orders for advanced smartphone SoCs and cryptocurrency mining chips, the sources said.

TSMC is scheduled to move its 7nm FinFET technology to mass production in June, the sources noted. The process will start generating revenues in the second quarter, said the sources, adding that TSMC will achieve 100% market share for its 7nm chip process.

In addition, robust 16nm and 12nm chip orders from GPU vendor Nvidia and Bitmain, China's dedicated mining ASIC supplier, have started buoying TSMC's sales performance in March, the sources said. Strong demand for Bitcoin mining chips has allowed Bitmain to be among the foundry's top customers, the sources added.

Bitmain has reportedly placed orders with TSMC's 12-inch fab in Nanjing, China for its mining ASICs, with the orders being among the drivers of the foundry's revenue growth in the second quarter of 2018, the sources indicated. TSMC's Nanjing fab is expected to allocate a 16nm process capacity of 20,000 12-inch wafers for Bitmain's orders, according to the sources.

Bitmain will also use the capacity provided by TSMC's Nanjing fab to supply ASICs for mining Ethereum, with shipments scheduled for the second quarter, the sources continued. Bitmain is expected to introduce its Ethereum ASIC as early as April, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has increased chip orders for cryptocurrency mining in addition to gaming devices, with TSMC being among the beneficiaries, the sources observed.

TSMC has also seen 12nm chip orders from MediaTek ramp up, the sources said. MediaTek will enter mass shipments for its recently-introduced Helio P60 mobile SoC that comes with AI capabilities in April. The SoC has reportedly been adopted by Oppo and Meizu for their upcoming smartphone models.