TSMC March revenues surge

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has reported consolidated revenues for March 2018 of about NT$103.7 billion (US$3.55 billion), up 60.4% sequentially and 20.8% on year, and hitting a record high.

TSMC's consolidated sales for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NT$248.08 billion, rising 6.1% on year. But the sum went down 10.6% compared to the NT$277.57 billion reported for fourth-quarter 2017.

TSMC said previously revenues for the first quarter would reach between US$8.4 billion and US$8.5 billion to represent an about 8% sequential decrease. Despite strong chip demand for cryptocurrency mining, a seasonal slowdown in demand for mobile devices would drag down the foundry's first-quarter revenues, company CFO Lora Ho said at an investors meeting in January.

TSMC is scheduled to discuss its performance in the first quarter and provide guidance for the second quarter at its upcoming investors meeting scheduled for April 19.