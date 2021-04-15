TSMC expects flat 2Q21, raises capex outlook

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$12.9 billion and US$13.2 billion in the second quarter of 2021, which is a 1% sequential increase at the midpoint. Gross margin and operating margin for the second quarter are estimated at 49.5-51.5% and 38.5-40.5%, respectively.

The guidance takes into account the minor impact of a power outage experienced by TSMC's STSP fab on April 14.

TSMC also revised upward its capex for 2021 to US$30 billion from the previously-set US$25-28 billion. As high as 80% of the capex will be allocated for advanced technologies including 3nm.

In addition, TSMC revised its revenue outlook this year to around 20% growth, compared to the mid-teens range estimated previously. TSMC expects the semiconductor market excluding memory to increase 12% in 2021, while the foundry segment will log a larger 16% rise.

TSMC reported net profits slipped 2.2% sequentially but rose 19.4% on year to NT$139.69 billion (US$4.92 billion) for the first quarter of 2021, with EPS coming to NT$5.39, or US$0.96 per ADR unit.

TSMC posted consolidated revenue of NT$363.41 billion in the first quarter, representing almost flat growth on quarter and a 16.7% increase from the same period in 2020. In US dollars, revenue came to US$12.92 billion, which increased 25.4% on year and 1.9% sequentially. The results came within the company's guidance range of US$12.7 billion to US$13 billion.

TSMC saw its gross margin and operating margin arrive at 52.4% and 41.5%, respectively, in the first quarter. The margin results also met its margin estimates given in mid-January.

TSMC disclosed 5nm chip shipments accounted for 14% of the foundry's total wafer revenue in the first quarter, down from 20% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while 7nm chip shipments grew as a proportion of revenue to 35% from 29% in the prior quarter. Advanced technologies, defined as 7nm and more advanced technologies, accounted for 49% of TSMC's total wafer revenue in the first quarter of 2021.

TSMC saw revenue generated from orders for HPC products increase 14% sequentially to account for 35% of its total wafer revenue in the first quarter, while revenue from orders for smartphones declined 11% on quarter to account for 45% of the revenue. Revenue generated from the IoT, automotive, digital consumer electronics and others accounted for 9%, 4%, 4% and 3%, respectively, during the quarter.

Sales generated from the automotive sector climbed 31% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021, according to the available presentation materials.

North America remains the largest market of TSMC accounting for 67% of the foundry's total wafer revenue in the first quarter, while Asia Pacific climbed as a proportion of total wafer revenue to 17%, up from 12% in the prior quarter and 11% during the same period in 2020.

China, as a proportion of TSMC's total wafer revenue, fell to 6% in the first quarter of 2021 from 22% a year earlier.

TSMC also revealed its days-of-inventory (DOI) increased to 83 days in the first quarter from 73 days in the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to "N5 wafer prebuild."