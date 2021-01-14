Bits + chips
TSMC expects another record in 1Q21 revenue
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC expects to post revenues of between US$12.7 billion and US$13 billion in the first quarter of 2021, which is a 1.3% sequential increase at the midpoint. Gross margin and operating margin for the quarter are estimated at 50.5-52.5% and 39.5-41.5%, respectively.

TSMC also disclosed its capex target this year will be US$25-28 billion, with 80% of the sum to be allocated for advanced technologies including 3nm.

TSMC reported net profits grew 23% on year and 4% sequentially to NT$142.77 billion (US$5.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2020. EPS for the quarter came to NT$5.51, or US$0.97 per ADR unit.

TSMC posted net sales of NT$361.53 billion for the fourth quarter, up 1.4% sequentially and 14% from the same period in 2019. Gross margin arrived at 54% compared with 53.4% in the prior quarter and 50.2% a year earlier, while operating margin climbed 1.4pp on quarter and 4.3pp on year to 43.5%.

In US dollars, TSMC's fourth-quarter revenue came to US$12.68 billion representing increases of 22% on year and 4.4% sequentially.

TSMC disclosed 5nm chip shipments accounted for 20% of its total wafer revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020, while shipments of 7nm and 16nm chips accounted for 29% and 13%, respectively, of the revenue. Advanced technologies, defined as 16nm and more advanced technologies, accounted for 62% of TSMC total wafer revenue in the fourth quarter.

TSMC credited its robust 5nm chip shipments during the fourth quarter to demand for 5G smartphones and HPC-related applications. TSMC saw its shipments for smartphones represent 51% of the foundry's total wafer revenue in the fourth quarter, followed by those for HPC-related applications with 31%.

North America remained the largest market of TSMC in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales generated from its clients based in North America also grew as a proportion of company revenue to 73% in the fourth quarter.

In all of 2020, TSMC saw sales generated from 5nm process technology account for 8% of its total wafer revenue. Sales generated from orders for smartphones accounted for 48% of the foundry's total revenue last year, while the North America market generated 62% of the revenue.

TSMC expects to continue outperforming the industry average this year, with sales growth in the mid-teens range.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. Global smartphone shipments dip 8.8% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
  2. Samsung to advance QLED, microLED TV technologies in 2021
  3. 5G private networks to help Taiwan makers step into Open RAN
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.