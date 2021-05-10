Bits + chips
TSMC, UMC and VIS post on-month revenue drops
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Pure-play foundries TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) have reported sequential decreases in April revenues of 13.8%, 1.4% and 11.5%, respectively.

TSMC generated revenue of NT$111.32 billion (US$4.01 billion) in April 2021, up about 16% from a year earlier, however. The company's cumulative 2021 revenue through April totaled NT$473.73 billion, rising 16.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

UMC posted April revenue of NT$16.38 billion. Revenue for the first four months of 2021 came to NT$63.48 billion, up 10.7% on year.

VIS, which runs only 8-inch wafer fabs, reported revenue for April 2021 increased 22.7% from a year earlier to NT$3.17 billion. The company saw its cumulative 2021 revenue through April surge 18.4% on year to NT$12.35 billion.

TSMC expects to post about flat revenue growth sequentially in the second quarter of 2021, as HPC-related chip demand will continue to grow.

Rising chip ASPs will boost revenues at UMC and VIS in the second quarter. Both foundries expect to post another record quarterly revenues.

