TSMC to see orders for auto chips ramp up

TSMC is expected to see orders for automotive electronics chips rise at a faster-than-expected pace, according to industry sources.

TSMC's advanced technology leadership is expected to attract an influx of AI chip orders for autonomous driving from vendors including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Intel and Tesla, the sources said. The Taiwan-based company holds a more than 90% share of the 7/5nm foundry process segment.

TSMC is also being pinpointed by market observers as the largest beneficiary of IDMs stepping up their outsourcing of automotive MCUs and other chips to pure-play foundries. TSMC has already obtained about 70% of the total automotive chip orders placed by IDMs, the sources indicated.

IDMs including Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments (TI) and Renesas have outsourced an combined 15% of automotive chip production mainly production for automotive MCUs to TSMC and other pure-play foundries, the sources said. The proportion is poised to grow amid limited room in these IDMs' output growth.

TSMC disclosed previously plans to expand fab capacities to satisfy growing demand for automotive ICs. In China, the foundry is building new 28nm process fabrication lines at its 12-inch fab in Nanjing, which makes mainly 16nm chips with a monthly production capacity reaching 25,000 wafers. TSMC expects to start providing 28nm fabrication services at its Nanjing fab in the second half of 2022; by the middle of 2023, the 28nm process is set to produce an additional 40,000 wafers every month.

TSMC in late 2021 reached a deal with Sony to set up a joint-venture fab for 22nm and 28nm process manufacturing in Kumamoto, Japan. The JV fab project has later attracted Denso's participation.

Along with Denso's planned investment in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) - the JV foundry between TSMC and Sony Semiconductor Solutions - TSMC said it will enhance JASM's capabilities with 12/16nm FinFET process technology in addition to the previously announced 22/28nm process. The planned monthly production capacity at the Kumamoto fab has also been revised to 55,000 12-inch wafers, up from the previous 45,000-unit target. Production at the fab is targeted to begin by the end of 2024.

In addition, United Microelectronics (UMC), Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) and Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC) have all commenced their capacity expansion projects as they have gained long-term order commitments from customers including automotive IC vendors, according to industry sources. These Taiwan-based pure-play foundries have about 5-10% of revenue each generated from the automotive industry.