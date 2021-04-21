Nanya to defend market share with new chip plant, says president

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Nanya Technology holds an around 3% share of the DRAM market, and is striving to defend its global market share with an additional 12-inch wafer fab set to come online in 2024, according to company president Pei-Ing Lee.

Nanya just disclosed plans to build an advanced wafer fab in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan. The fab is designed for the company's in-house developed 10nm-class and EUV-based process manufacturing.

Nanya has around NT$60 billion (US$2.14 billion) in cash on hand, and has a pretty low debt ratio, Lee indicated. The company has no plans for fundraising, but may consider fundraising 3-4 years from now, Lee said.

The new 12-inch fab will help Nanya maintain its market share, said Lee, adding that narrowing the gap with its larger peers is another goal.

Chip demand for the emerging 5G, AI, automotive and IoT applications is set to contribute to the global DRAM bit demand growth of 15-20% annually, Lee indicated. Nanya's new plant will be built in three phases over the next seven years, Lee said.

The phase-one facility of Nanya's new plant will be ready for volume production in 2024, with monthly capacity of 15,000 wafers. The plant has room for the installation of EUV facilities, Lee noted.

Total investment in the new plant, designed for an installed capacity of 45,000 12-inch wafers monthly, is estimated at NT$300 billion consisting of the expenses on EUV equipment purchases and installation, Lee said.

In addition, Nanya is on track to kick off risk production of chips built using its second-generation 10nm process technology in the third quarter of 2021, according to Lee. Nanya developed the first generation of its in-house developed 10nm process technology in 2020.

Winbond Electronics, another Taiwan-based memory maker specializing in specialty DRAM and flash chips, is constructing a new 12-inch fab in southern Taiwan. The chip plant will be ready for equipment move-in during the first half of 2022 followed by volume production later in the year, according to industry sources.

The Kaohsiung site will be Winbond's second 12-inch plant, and will initially enter production of DRAM chips built using the second generation of the company's in-house developed 25nm process technology, previous reports quoted the Taiwan-based chipmaker as saying. Winbond expects to materialize pilot runs at the new plant in 2022.