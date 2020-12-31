Winbond expects new plant to come online in 2022

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Winbond Electronics is constructing a new 12-inch wafer fab in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, which is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2022, according to the specialty DRAM and flash memory chipmaker.

Monthly output at the new fab will reach 9,000 wafers initially, and will climb to 270,000-30,000 units when capacity is fully utilized, Winbond said.

The Kaohsiung fab will be Winbond's second 12-inch plant, where the company plans to recruit about a staff of about 500. Half of the planned workforce has been hired this year, the Taiwan-based chipmaker indicated.

The upcoming 12-inch fab will initially enter production of DRAM chips built using the second generation of Winbond's in-house developed 25nm process technology, and then move to 20nm chip production, the chipmaker noted.

Winbond's new fab may help ease shortages of specialty DRAM memory, according to market observers. With Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shifting more of their lower-density DRAM production lines for the manufacture of CMOS image sensors, the global supply of specialty DRAM has become tight.