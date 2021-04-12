Nanya posts profit hike in 1Q21

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based DRAM maker Nanya Technology has reported net profit hiked 192.7% sequentially to NT$2.71 billion (US$95 million) in the first quarter of 2021. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.88.

Nanya disclosed its DRAM bit sales grew about 5% on quarter while ASPs rose 15%. Revenue for the first quarter came to NT$17.73 billion, rising about 20% sequentially.

The rally in DRAM ASPs drove Nanya's gross margin to 29.1% in the first quarter, up 7.1pp on quarter, the company noted.

Nanya expects to see its DRAM ASPs continue rising in the second quarter, as demand outstrips supply buoyed by growing demand for consumer electronics applications, strong demand for notebooks, in growth in server demand, and stable demand for handsets.

Growth in the global DRAM bit supply will remain constrained in the first half of this year, said Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee, adding that supply will still be unable to satisfy demand.

In particular, Lee continued, the supply of DDR3 chips has been extremely tight. The overall DRAM supply may remain tight through the end of this year, Lee said.

Nanya has set its capex goal for 2021 at up to NT$15.6 billion, the majority of which will be spent on the development of the chipmaker's 10nm-class process technology.

Nanya is scheduled to start delivering samples of 8Gb DDR4 chips built using its in-house developed first-generation 10nm process in the second half of this year, and has kicked off R&D of DDR5 product designs, according to Lee. The company has also stepped up the development of second-generation 10nm process with risk production slated for the third quarter.

Nanya stepping up 10nm process development

Photo: Digitimes file photo