DRAM maker Nanya to build new 12-inch fab

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based DRAM maker Nanya Technology has announced plans to establish a new 12-inch wafer fab designed for the company's in-house developed 10nm-class and EUV-based process manufacturing.

Located in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, the new fab will be capable of processing 45,000 12-inch wafers monthly, Nanya indicated.

The construction of Nanya's new 12-inch fab will be divided into three phases, which will be carried out within seven years, said the company. Nanya plans to break ground for the phase-one facility in late 2021.

Nanya expects to kick off volume production at the phase-one facility of the new plant in 2024, with initial capacity estimated at 15,000 wafers monthly.

Nanya disclosed that its total investment in the new plant will reach an estimated NT$300 billion (US$10.67 billion). The installed EUV facilities will be first deployed in the third generation of its in-house developed 10nm process technology, the company noted.

"Nanya Technology's investment in advanced semiconductor plant will enhance Nanya's international competitiveness as Taiwan's DRAM leader and push Nanya to the next level as a key memory provider for the globe," said Nanya chairman Chia-Chau Wu in a statement.