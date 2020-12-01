DRAM likely to be in short supply in 2H21, says PSMC chairman

The global supply of DRAM memory will likely fall short of demand in the second half of 2021, according to Frank Huang, chairman for Taiwan-based foundry Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing (PSMC).
India is a huge country, in terms of both its size and its potential as a production base rivaling...
Taiwan small- to mid-size LCD panels – 3Q 2020
Ahead of the new US trade sanctions against Huawei taking effect on September 15, Hannstar had geared up its handset panel shipments...
Global tablet market – 3Q 2020
Global tablet shipments amounted to 43.83 million units in third-quarter 2020, up 10.5% on quarter and 0.4% on year.
China smartphone AP shipments – 3Q 2020
Smartphone application processor shipments to China-based vendors amounted to 192.6 million units in third-quarter 2020, up...
Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2021 and beyond: Smartphones, notebooks and tablets
Notebook and tablet shipments are both expected to increase from a year ago in 2020 due to demand from stay-at-home activities,...
Outbreak impact: China smartphone and AP shipments
The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in labor shortages and shipment disruptions in China's supply chain, but Digitimes Research...
Coronavirus impact special report: Mobile devices
The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted production and weakened consumer confidence, with all ICT sectors bracing for major declines...