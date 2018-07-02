UMC to deepen its roots in China

Monica Chen and Cindy Yu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

United Microelectronics (UMC), the second-largest Taiwan-based pure-play foundry, disclosed recently plans to list its HeJian-led China operations on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). An estimated CNY2.5 billion (US$380 million) will be raised through HeJian's A-shares IPO on the SSE to finance UMC's local 8-inch plant expansion, as well as improve the financial structure of its 12-inch fab operation in Xiamen, according to market observers.

Also through HeJian's IPO, UMC is seeking for a bigger presence in China, the observers said.

HeJian represents UMC's China businesses which include HeJian's 8-inch wafer plant, United Semi and its 12-inch plant, and Shandong-based United DS Semiconductor specializing in IC design services. UMC co-president SC Chien was quoted in previous reports saying through these subsidiaries, UMC will be able to boost its localization strategy in China.

UMC has in recent years shifted its focus from being engaged in the race for advanced process nodes to pursuing stable profit growth. The foundry has also put its capex focus on its China businesses, and now plans to have the A-share listing on the SSE raise new capital directly from China's local equity market.

After having HeJian successfully listed on the SSE, UMC is expected to have additional capital to expand its China fab expansions as well as enhance further the company's overall cash flow.

UMC also identified China as a key market for the company's long-term growth. China is not only the largest semiconductor market, but also a fast-growing industry being supported aggressively by its government to substantially improve the self-sufficiency rate for ICs in the nation.

Both Hejian and United Semiconductor (Xiamen), a 12-inch IC foundry, are looking to expand their production capacities to meet ever-rising demand for mature and advanced-node logic ICs for use in automotive electronics, IoT and other emerging market segments. The outlook for both 8- and 12-inch wafer demand is promising.

HeJian's 8-inch fab commenced production in 2003, which kicked off UMC's China foundry business deployment. UMC unveiled recently plans to expand production capacity at HeJian's 8-inch fab in Suzhou by 10,000 wafers monthly. The expansion is scheduled to be carried out in the second quarter of 2019.

United Semi has its 12-inch fab kick off production at the end of 2017, with monthly capacity of 170,000 wafers. The monthly output will climb to 250,000 units at the end of 2018, according to the foundry. Nevertheless, the foundry noted previously its 12-inch fab operation will still be unprofitable in 2018 due to insufficient economies of scale.

United Semi will likely remain unprofitable for several years, which may cast a shadow over HeJian's stock price on the SSE. United Semi suffered net losses of NT$5.8 billion (US$190 million) in 2017.

In addition, UMC's ongoing patent lawsuit with Micron Technology in China demonstrates the Taiwan-based foundry's efforts to localize its business in China, according to the observers. The A-share listing by Hejian could somehow assist UMC's fight in the lawsuit.

UMC in early 2018 filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Micron Semiconductor (Xi'an) and Micron Semiconductor (Shanghai) with a Chinese court, accusing them of infringing upon UMC's patent rights in China including specific memory applications that relate to DDR4, SSD and memory used in graphics cards.

The lawsuit comes in the wake of a trade secret row between UMC and Micron. In September 2017, two former Micron Taiwan employees were indicted by prosecutors in Taiwan for allegedly stealing proprietary information and other materials related to DRAM manufacturing technology and giving them to UMC when joining the foundry house. The allegedly stolen trade information was meant to be used to help a UMC subsidiary in China develop DRAM production processes.

UMC is partnering with Fujian Jin Hua Integrated Circuit to develop DRAM production technologies.