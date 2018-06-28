Wafer Works kicks off 8-inch wafer manufacturing at new China plant

Nuying Huang, Taoyuan; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Wafer Works has recently commenced production at its new plant in Zhengzhou, China dedicated to producing 8-inch wafers, according to company chairman Pat Chiao.

Wafer Works will expand production capacity at its new China plant at a gradual pace, said Chiao. Monthly capacity at the facility is expected to reach 50,000 wafers in the third quarter, and climb further to 200,000 units in the second quarter of 2019.

The additional new capacity will be buoying Wafer Work's sales performance in 2019, when revenues will likely top NT$10 billion (US$326.8 million), Chiao indicated.

Wafer Works also disclosed plans to build 12-inch wafer manufacturing lines at its Zhengzhou plant in China, with production to commence in 2020.

In addition, Wafer Works will focus on removing production bottlenecks to improve the production efficiency of its plant in Longtan, northern Taiwan, the company said. Monthly capacity at the facility will expand to 300,000 wafers in the third quarter from 250,000 units in early 2018.

Wafer Works operates a 6-inch fab in Yangmei, northern Taiwan with a production capacity of 330,000 wafers monthly. The fab has started making 8-inch wafers in small volume, the company said. Wafer Works also operates a plant in Shanghai dedicated to producing 8- and 6-inch wafers.

As silicon wafer prices rise on tight supply, Wafer Works is among the beneficiaries of the price rally. Market watchers expect the company to post earnings per share of NT$3.50 (US$0.11) in 2018, up from NT$0.57 in 2017.

In other news, Wafer Works is likely to raise its wafer quotes 8-10% in the third quarter, according to market watchers. The silicon wafer supplier already made upward adjustments in its wafer prices during the first half of 2018 and 2017.