Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenue surge 30% in 2020, says Digitimes Research
Eric Chen, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei

Combined revenue of TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) are expected to grow over 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter after registering a 14.9% rise in the third, according to Digitimes Research.

The top-3 Taiwan-based foundries will see their combined revenue for all of 2020 surge 30.2% on year to US$52.5 billion, Digitimes Research forecasts.

TSMC, UMC and VIS enjoyed robust chip demand propelled by coronavirus-induced stay-at-home initiatives, such as remote work and distance learning, in the third quarter. Besides, Huawei's aggressive inventory build-ups prior to the US sanctions imposed in mid-September against it boosted further revenue at the foundries.

TSMC, UMC and VIS are all expected to enjoy another quarter of record-high sales in the fourth quarter, driven by a pick-up in smartphone demand, as well as a ramp-up in orders shifted from China amid the escalating US-China trade disputes.

The top-3 Taiwan-based foundries are forecast to see their combined revenue register another on-year growth of over 8% in 2021, thanks to a surge in in 5G smartphone penetration, and the arrival of the foundries' new capacities and a rise in their wafer ASPs.

