UMC October revenue rise, VIS flat

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Pure-play foundry United Microelectronics (UMC) saw its October revenue increase 5.2% sequentially, while revenue at fellow company Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS) stayed flat on month.

UMC reported consolidated revenue of NT$15.28 billion (US$535.1 million) for October 2020, which hit the company's second highest-ever monthly figure. Consolidated sales for the first 10 months of the year totaled NT$146.81 billion, rising 21.4% on year.

UMC estimated previously a 1-2% increase in wafer shipments and a 1% rise in ASPs during the fourth quarter, with capacity utilization coming to about 95%. The foundry expressed optimism about PC demand propelled by coronavirus-induced stay-at-home initiatives including remote work and distance learning in the quarter, while demand for 5G smartphones will be picking up.

UMC is also optimistic about orders demanding 28nm process manufacturing, judging from a rise in new customer product tape-outs, the foundry disclosed at its most-recent investors meeting.

VIS generated October revenue of NT$2.85 billion, down a slight 0.1% on month. The specialty IC foundry's cumulative 2020 revenue through October amounted to NT$27.26 billion, rising 16.5% on year.

VIS expects to post revenue of between NT$8.4 billion and NT$8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020, a record high for the fourth consecutive quarter.