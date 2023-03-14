中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 14, 2023
    18:18
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    IC verification labs see demand pick up for system vendors' self-developed chips

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: WikiCommons

    The efforts of system device vendors to develop new chips in-house have been stalled since the third quarter of 2022, but they have recently resumed their "acceleration track," according to sources at IC analysis and verification labs.

    Apple is credited with starting the current trend of in-house semiconductor development. Many high-tech companies are following this path, whether for mobile phone chips or high-performance computing (HPC) chips.

    New self-developed chips from vendors such as Cisco and Google have been made public one after the other. Chinese PC brand Lenovo is also accelerating its own chip development and plans to use the RISC-V architecture in its designs, the sources indicated.

    Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Tesla are among the other companies interested in developing their own AI HPC chips, the sources said. Related IC analysis and verification labs are generally optimistic about demand for all those vendors' custom-built chips.

    Historically, high-tech companies such as cloud service providers and hardware manufacturers relied heavily on the offerings of AMD, Broadcom, Nvidia, and other fabless chipmakers. Some vendors collaborate directly with chip partners such as Broadcom, as well as foundries and IC design service foundries.

    TSMC, which provides IC analysis and verification services in-house, has also increased demand for Taiwan-based IC analysis and verification labs, the sources said. In recent years, the pure-play foundry's internal capacity has fallen short of demand, resulting in an increase in the number of outsourcing cases.

    Meanwhile, demand for high-end customized IC testing sockets from OSATs and foundries' wafer-level backend operations has been strong, also buoyed by a wave of self-developed chips, according to the sources.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    2022 AI Amazon AMD analysis Apple Asia brand Broadcom capacity chips Cisco Cloud demand design design service fabless foundry Google HPC IC IC design IC testing IC verification Lenovo Meta Microsoft mobile mobile phone Nvidia outsourcing PC RISC-V Tesla testing TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    Jan 31
    Google sets up engineering team in Taiwan, sources say
    Jan 11
    Oppo set to mass produce own handset AP with 4nm process in 3Q23
    Dec 26
    Chinese smartphone vendors bank on self-developed chips
    Dec 16
    IC test and verification labs see 3nm chip demand ramp up in 2024
    Aug 11
    IC analysis and inspection demand robust for advanced-node chips, advanced packaging
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    TSMC updates
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 9, 14:05
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Friday 10 February 2023
    From partnership to Investment: Systex helps startups expand into international market
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 14, 12:48
    India may discontinue FAME-II, replace with other EV incentive schemes
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Volkswagen announces first battery plant in North America
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    India to auction newly-found lithium reserves
    Tuesday 14 March 2023
    Hyundai likely to buy GM factory in Maharashtra, India