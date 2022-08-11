中文網
    Taipei
    Thu, Aug 11, 2022
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    IC analysis and inspection demand robust for advanced-node chips, advanced packaging

    Julian Ho, Taipei; Eifeh Strom, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Demand for materials analysis (MA) and reliability analysis (RA) services remains robust for chips built using advanced process manufacturing and advanced packaging, according to industry sources.

    While leading wafer foundries have the capacity for testing and analysis, major testing and analysis labs, such as Integrated Service Technology (iST), Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek), and Material Science Service Corp (MSScorps), have advantages to help wafer foundries carry out MA, according to sources. These companies are currently receiving a high volume of MA orders from customers.

    Advanced semiconductor technologies, such as 2D process scaling and 3D heterogeneous integration, are advancing simultaneously. iST recently released a materials bonding stress analysis solution which measures the rheological characterization of underfill, adhesion and bonding strength between heterogeneous materials, calculates the copper mechanical characterization in 3D packaging using through-silicon via (TSV), and analyzes the effects of different solidification temperatures on dielectric materials (PBO).

    Leading packaging and testing vendors have launched their own advanced packaging platforms over the years. The continued development of advanced packaging and testing technologies is expected to drive testing demand for MA and RA.

    iST noted that automotive chip verification, advanced processes, advanced packaging, third-gen semiconductors, high-performance computing (HPC), and cloud servers are driving its MA, RA, and failure analysis (FA) demand.

    MA-tek pointed out that McKinsey & Company estimates that the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the semiconductor market in the next decade will reach 7%, with the global semiconductor market value surpassing US$1 trillion by 2030. McKinsey attributes this growth to three industries: automotive electronics, computing/data storage, and wireless communications. MA-tek's lab has a comprehensive layout for MA, FA, and RA.

    MSScorps has continued to expand its capacity for MA and FA. The company has three major MA patents: low temperature atomic layer deposition (LT-ALD), conductive adhesive protective film, and atomic layer conductive film.

    Advanced process materials analysis can be divided into front, middle, and back. MSScorps is expected to grab more frontend MA business, while iST and MA-tek grab the middle and back. However, MA capacity is expected to remain in short supply, as foundry leaders expand capacity.

    iST's consolidated revenue in July amounted to NT$322 million (US$10.75 million), a sequential increase of 1.37% and an on-year rise of 22.35%. Accumulated revenue for January-July reached NT$2.11 billion for an on-year increase of 18.17%.

    July revenue for MSScorps reached NT$162 million for an on-year increase of 26.37%, the company's second-highest single month on record. Accumulated revenue from January-July totaled a record-high of NT$958 million for the period, a growth of 20.43%.

    MA-tek's July revenue came in at NT$320 million, a sequential increase of 0.2% and on-year increase of 8.2%. Accumulated revenue for January-July reached NT$2.1 billion for an on-year increase of 14.48%.

    MA-tek noted that testing demand for international R&D projects has recovered since the end of Shanghai's COVID-induced lockdown, adding that Japan-based lab service volume has also increased.

