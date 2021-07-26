China top-3 OSATs to see combined revenue climb over 20% in 2021, says Digitimes Research

China's top-3 OSAT providers - Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET), Tongfu Microelectronics and Huatian Technology - are expected to see their combined revenue surge over 20% on year in 2021, according to Digitimes Research.

Robust IC demand for automotive, notebook, server and 5G related applications will be buoying sales performance at China's top-3 OSATs this year, with their combined revenue set to hit a record high of CNY56 billion (US$8.64 billion), Digitimes Research forecasts.

JCET, Tongfu and Huatian saw their combined revenue reach CNY45.6 billion in 2020, up approximately 14% on year. A rapid rebound in end-market demand and fab capacity utilization rates in the second half of last year led to the revenue growth.

JCET, Tongfu and Huatian have all seen order visibility extended to the end of 2021, and are encouraged to raise their quotes to reflect tight capacity, Digitimes Research noted. The leading China-based OSATs are also on track to build additional fab capacities while making progress in the development of emerging memory and display driver IC related backend technologies.

China's top-3 OSATs will continue to benefit from the rise of China's homegrown IC design sector, despite the US trade restrictions against Huawei and other firms, Digitimes Research believes.