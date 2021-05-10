JCET raises CNY5 billion via private placement

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET) has raised an additional CNY5 billion (US$777.4 million) in paid-in capital through private placement, according to the largest China-based OSAT.

Participants in JCET's fundraising include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, JP Morgan Chase Bank, GF Asset Management and Loyal Valley Capital. Drawing investment from these top overseas institutional buyers allows JCET to have a diversified investor structure, the China-based company indicated.

JCET continued that with the additional paid-in capital, it is looking to enhance its presence in the 5G device backend field by enhancing its SiP, QFN, BGA, and other related technology capabilities. The new funds will also help JCET expand production capacity and optimize its financial structure.

"The successful completion of the private placement enhanced our balance sheet strength. We are better positioned to develop competitive innovations and solutions to serve our customers in the global market," said JCET CFO Janet Chou in a statement.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic participation of renowned domestic and international investment institutions in the private placement project," said JCET CEO Li Zheng in the same statement. "We are committed to building JCET into a global first-class enterprise, providing advanced and reliable IC device manufacturing technology and services for a smarter world, and to giving back to our shareholders, customers, employees, and society."