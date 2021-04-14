Global semiconductor equipment sales hit record high in 2020, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment surged 19% from US$59.8 billion in 2019 to a new all-time high of US$71.2 billion in 2020, according to SEMI.

For the first time, China claimed the largest market for new semiconductor equipment with sales growth of 39% to US$18.72 billion, SEMI indicated.

Sales in Taiwan, the second-largest equipment market, remained flat in 2020 with sales of US$17.15 billion after showing strong growth in 2019, SEMI said. Korea registered 61% growth to US$16.08 billion to sit in third.

Annual spending also increased 21% in Japan and 16% in Europe as both regions are recovering from the contraction in 2019, SEMI continued. Receipts in North America decreased 20% in 2020 following three years of consecutive growth.

Global sales of wafer processing equipment rose 19% in 2020, while other front-end segment sales grew 4%, SEMI said. Assembly and packaging showed strong growth across all regions, resulting in a 34% market increase in 2020, while total test equipment sales increased 20%.