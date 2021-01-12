Equipment makers eyeing strong demand from Taiwan OSAT firms

Jane Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

As Taiwan's OSAT output value is estimated to hit another record high in 2021, domestic equipment and materials suppliers are poised to embrace robust demand from the sector, according to industry sources.

Digitimes Research has estimated that total outout of Taiwan's OSAT sector may reach US$20 billion in 2021 after rising 15% on year to a record level of US$18.5 billion in 2020, due mainly to capacity expansions and price hikes by backend houses bolstered by persistent strong demand for backend services from chipmakers, the sources said.

Major OSAT firms including ASE Technology, Powertech Technology, Chipbond Technology, ChipMos Technologies, and King Yuan Electronics are all building new plants or expanding capacities at existing facilities, allowing equipment makers in Taiwan to enjoy large-volume orders as major revenue growth driver for their 2021 revenues, the sources continued.

Among them, PTI is determined to tap deeper in the logic ICs segment and heterogeneous chips integration operations, while Chipbond has teamed up with Orient Semiconductor Electronics to develop next-generation backend solutions including SiP packaging for RF and more 5G modules, inspiring them to purchase high-performance machines, in turn boosting the overall average selling prices (ASP) at equipment vendors, the sources noted.