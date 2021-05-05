Bits + chips
Global 1Q21 semiconductor sales grow 3.6%, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled US$123.1 billion during the first quarter of 2021, up 3.6% sequentially and 17.8% from a year earlier, according to SIA.

Sales came to US$41 billion in March, rising 3.7% on month, SIA said. Regionally, sales increased 5.8% in Europe, 5.3% in China, 3.4% in Asia Pacific/All Other, 3.1% in Japan, and 0.6% in the Americas. On an annual basis, sales also grew across all markets: China (25.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (19.6%), Japan (13.0%), the Americas (9.2%), and Europe (8.7%).

"Global semiconductor sales remained strong during the first quarter of 2021, topping sales from the previous quarter and substantially outpacing the total from the first quarter of last year," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Year-to-year and month-to-month sales in March increased across all major regional markets, and demand grew across a range of product categories."

