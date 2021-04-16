Asia Pacific 2021 ICT spending to grow by 4.9%, says IDC

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The pandemic has been a driving factor in accelerating the rate of digital adoption and stirring up the consumer offerings, both of which has helped ICT spending to show a positive outlook in 2021.

IDC forecasts Asia Pacific ICT spending to grow by over 4.9%, to reach US$924 billion in 2021 and US$1 trillion by 2024.

The lifting of lockdowns across the region has helped increase consumer demand. As vaccines begin to be rolled out in the first half for some countries, and the rest by the second half of the year, revival of economic activities takes center stage.

Faster adoption within business towards an accelerated digital journey clubbed with improvements in offerings is helping to boost technology spending. Furthermore, supply chains are gradually improving across all countries within the region allowing a boost in production and supply to the global market.

"Government bodies within the region have launched various initiatives to revive the economy, indirectly allowing enterprises to allocate budgets to improve both product offerings and digital adoption," said Mario Allen Clement, senior market analyst for IDC IT Spending Guides, Customer Insights & Analysis.

The personal and consumer services Industry will witness the highest bounce back in 2021 as Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative tourist destinations globally, which was highly impacted in 2020. A significant portion of the GDP for many countries within the region comes from tourism, hospitality and business travel which are showing improvements as nationwide lockdowns are being lifted.

Construction industry is the second industry to bounce back faster as supply chains gradually improve in the region. Projects which were halted due to the pandemic are slowly resuming operations to continue the progress with the aid of government regulations in place.

"With COVID numbers on the rise, available vaccines are helping governments and the public to be prepared well in advance. The economic indicators across the region suggest a bounce-back across the sectors, as majority of sectors have reached their pre-COVID level production levels," added Ashutosh Bisht, senior research manager for IDC IT Spending Guides, Customer Insights & Analysis.

The banking and telecommunications industry contribute the highest (29%) of the overall ICT spend in 2021, excluding the consumer industry. The banking sector is expected to grow by 5.9% in 2021. Improvements to customer interactions and workforce are the focus for the banking industry, which has witnessed advances in technology for many banks in day-to-day operations.

The telecommunications industry is expected to grow at 6.6% in 2021. Resuming the supply chain has become the major factor to improve the performance of the telecommunications industry.