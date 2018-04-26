Taiwan remains largest consumer of semiconductor materials

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

With its large foundry and advanced packaging base, Taiwan was the largest consumer of semiconductor materials for the eighth consecutive year in 2017, according to a recent SEMI report.

The global semiconductor materials market grew 9.6% to US$46.9 billion in 2017, while worldwide semiconductor revenues increased 21.6% from the prior year, SEMI said.

Total wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials came to US$27.8 billion and US$19.1 billion, respectively, in 2017, SEMI disclosed. In 2016, the wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials markets logged revenues of US$24.7 billion and US$18.2 billion, respectively, for 12.7% and 5.4% year-over-year increases.

At US$10.3 billion, Taiwan remained the largest region of the global semiconductor materials market in 2017, SEMI noted. China solidified its hold on the second spot, followed by South Korea and Japan.

The Taiwan, China, Europe and South Korea markets saw the strongest revenue growth in 2017, while the North America, Rest of World (ROW) and Japan materials markets experienced moderate single-digit growth, according to SEMI.