Semiconductor photomask sales hit record US$3.7 billion in 2017, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

After several years of incremental increases, the worldwide semiconductor photomask market surged 13% to a record-high US$3.75 billion in 2017, according to SEMI.

The mask market is expected to grow 5% in 2018 and another 4% to exceed US$4 billion in 2019, said SEMI. Key photomask market drivers remain advanced technology feature sizes (less than 45nm) and Asia-Pacific manufacturing growth.

Taiwan remains the largest photomask regional market for the seventh year in a row and is expected to be the largest market for the duration of the forecast, SEMI indicated. Korea rose in the rankings to claim the second spot.

With the US$3.75 billion in revenues, photomasks accounted for 13% of the total wafer fabrication materials market, behind silicon and semiconductor gases, in 2017, SEMI noted. Photomasks represented 18% of the total wafer fabrication materials market in 2003.

Reflecting their growing importance, captive mask shops, aided by intense capital expenditures in 2011 and 2012, continue to gain market share at merchant suppliers' expense. Captive mask suppliers accounted for 65% of the total photomask market in 2017, up from 63% in 2016. In 2013, captive mask shops represented 31% of the photomask market.