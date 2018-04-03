China becomes largest consumer of semiconductor packaging equipment and materials, says SEMI

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Fueled by heavy government investment, IC packaging and testing in China generated US$29 billion in revenues in 2017, making China the world's largest consumer of packaging equipment and materials, according to SEMI.

In 2017, China accounted for about 26% of the global packaging materials market, with China's packaging materials revenue forecast to exceed US$5.2 billion in 2018, SEMI said.

Meanwhile, the China assembly equipment market reached US$1.4 billion in revenues in 2017, remaining the world's largest with 37% share, SEMI indicated.

In 2017, assembly equipment manufactured in China (including assembly equipment made by foreign-owned companies and JVs) accounted for 17% of China's assembly equipment market. And with the fast growth in the semiconductor packaging market, China's domestic packaging materials suppliers are expanding with the industry and now starting to serve leading international packaging houses, SEMI noted.

Compared to other world regions, China's investments in IC packaging and testing saw the fastest growth over the past decade with domestic manufacturers securing strong support from both national and local governments to ramp capacity and technical capabilities, SEMI also revealed.

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology (JCET), Kunshan Huatian Technology Electronics and Tongfu Microelectronics are currently the top-3 packaging companies based in China. They have also entered the top-10 global OSAT rankings following expansions and acquisitions from 2012 to early 2016, SEMI said.

In addition, as a major manufacturing region for LED products, China has become more prominent within the semiconductor packaging industry. China's LED product sector grew to US$13.4 billion (half of IC packaging) in 2017.