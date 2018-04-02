Taiwan leadframe suppliers to raise prices 10-15% in 2Q18

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based leadframe suppliers plan to raise their prices 10-15% in the second quarter of 2018 to reflect tight supply, according to sources at IC backend houses.

Backend orders for power semiconductors from IDM vendors such as Vishay, Texas Instruments (TI), Infineon and STMicroelectronics have ramped up, pushing up demand for leadframes, said the sources.

Shuen Der Industry (SDI) and Jih Lin Technology have seen clear order visibility through the second half of 2018, the sources indicated. Both semiconductor leadframe providers have enjoyed a ramp-up of orders for power devices used in automotive and industrial applications, and are expected to see their revenues peak for the year in the third quarter, the sources said.

SDI plans to expand its production capacity by 30% in 2018 to meet rising demand for power semiconductors and power management modules for auto and industrial applications, the sources noted. Revenues generated from the auto and industrial sectors are set to account for 30% each of SDI's total revenues for the year, the sources said.

With its acquisition of fellow company SH Materials' three factories, Jih Lin has as high as 90% of its leadframe products customized and over 45% of its revenues generated from the auto electronics segment, according to the sources. Jih Lin also provides leadframes for power modules for industrial computers and household appliances.

Jih Lin took over Malaysia SH Precision, Suzhou SH Precision and SH Precision in Japan in the second quarter of 2017. The acquisition has enhanced further the Taiwan-based leadframe maker's R&D capability, said the sources, adding that Jih Lin has cut into the supply chains of first-tier Europe and Japan car vendors.