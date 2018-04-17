Leaframe makers raising capacity to meet strong car electronics demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based leadframe suppliers including Shuen Der Industry (SDI) and Jih Lin Technology are moving to expand their production capacities to satisfy growing demand for automotive electronics applications, especially high-spec and customized power devices, power modules and various sensors that involve higher gross margins, according to industry sources.

SDI and Jih Lin, now technologically capable of supplying leadframes needed to package industrial-control, consumer and automotive semiconductor devices, have had their automotive leadframes pass validations by international IDMs with a greater focus on lucrative automotive semiconductors, the sources said, adding that IDMs in Europe, the US and Japan are rushing to place orders with the two makers to support their production of IC-based automotive electronics.

To reflect the increases in the copper material cost and secure reasonable profits, SDI and Jih Lin are mulling raising quotes on their leadframe products at a proper time in 2018, the sources indicated.

Both firms are also mulling a 30% capacity expansion within two years to embrace the explosive business opportunities from the automotive electronics segment. Jih Lin, for instance, completed two phases of precision processing equipment move-in at its plant in southern Taiwan earlier in April, and another two stages of equipment move-in are set for the second half of 2018, with total production capacity to expand by 30% by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Through acquiring leadframe plants of Japan's SHPJ, Jih Lin has managed to obtain high-end manufacturing technologies and indirectly tapped into relatively conservative Japan IDM systems, allowing the company to see 30% of its orders from Japan customers. The company has also entered the supply chains of automakers in the US and Europe, inspiring industry watchers to expect sharp increases in the firm's revenues and profits for 2018.