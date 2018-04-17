IT + CE
Automotive component maker Hulane expects growing 2018
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES
Tuesday 17 April 2018

Taiwan-based automotive connector maker Hulane expects business growth in 2018 and is looking to achieve annual revenues of NT$6 billion (US$202.92 million) within three years.

Hulane had consolidated revenues of NT$4.08 billion for 2017, growing 2.36% on year with a gross margin of 44.86%. Net profit of th eyear arived at NT$971 million, up 8.25% on year with EPS of NT$10.

Since Hulane currently only has a small share in China's automotive component market, the company believes there are still a lot of opportunities and potential clients as demand for cars in China is on the rise.

With many of optional features gradually becoming standard ones in cars , Hulane is expected to benefit from the trend and is set to announce new products in the first half of 2018. Hulane has also cooperated with China-based electric vehicle suppliers to develop power-related devices.

