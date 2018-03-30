Taiwan IC design houses vying for orders for ASIC

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

With more device vendors developing their chip solutions in-house, as well as China pushing for self-sufficiency in semiconductors, demand for custom ASIC chips has been growing substantially, which has encouraged some first-tier Taiwan-based IC design houses, such as MediaTek, to step into the field.

MediaTek is among the companies capable of providing design services for custom ASICs, according to industry sources. With its sufficient IP portfolio and engineering workforce, and SoC design expertise, MediaTek is already competitive in the ASIC design service market whose specialists include Global Unichip, Faraday Technology and Alchip.

MediaTek's ASIC business started to generate revenues in 2017, said the sources, adding that revenues will continue growing in 2018.

Other Taiwan's first-tier fabless IC companies including Realtek Semicoductor, Novatek Microelectronics, Phison Electronics, Silicon Motion Technology, Himax Technologies, FocalTech Systems and Sunplus Technology have also been vying for orders for custom ASICs amid the ever expanding AI (artificial intelligence) applications, the sources indicated.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based CPU suppliers VIA Technology and RDC Semiconductor have also entered the supply chains of ASIC developers, the sources noted.

In related news, Global Unichip and Alchip are partnering with TSMC, and have both enjoyed a ramp-up of orders from AI startups, according to the sources. TSMC's internal design services team has seen work pile up through 2019, while Global Unichip and Alchip already have their engineering resources occupied to meet the growing ASIC demand, the sources said.