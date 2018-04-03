Taiwan PC-related IC suppliers to post flat or slight revenue growth in 2Q18

Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking IC supplier Realtek Semiconductor, analog IC firm Anpec Electronics, power management IC specialist Global Mixed-mode Technology (GMT), and MOSFET makers including Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Excelliance MOS, Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor are expected to see their second-quarter 2018 revenues register flat or slight sequential growth bucking seasonal trends, according to industry sources.

Strong demand for Wi-Fi chips, PWM ICs and VCM (voicecoil motor) driver ICs will buoy related suppliers' sales performance in the second quarter of 2018, said the sources. Meanwhile, MOSFET firms have seen their book-to-bill ratios remain above 1.30, the sources indicated.

Anpec started volume producing its new-generation PWM IC and fan motor driver products in March, when the company saw its revenues rebound and start growing, the sources noted.

Realtek has landed a ramp-up of short lead-time orders for its new-generation 802.11ac solutions, which will make a positive contribution to the company's revenues for the second quarter, the sources said. Meanwhile, GMT is set to expand shipments of its VCM driver chips for smartphones in the second quarter.

Taiwan-based MOSFET suppliers are also expected to enjoy a particularly strong second quarter, thanks to robust demand from their customers, the sources indicated. APEC, Niko and Sinopower remain focused on serving the market for MOSFET chips for PCs and notebooks, while Excelliance MOS supplies MOSFET chips and other components to makers of consumer devices particularly those in China.