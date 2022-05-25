Global top-3 DRAM makers hold 94% of 2021 market

Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology held a combined 94% share of the global DRAM market in 2021, with Samsung and SK Hynix collectively taking up 71.3% of the market, according to IC Insights.

Samsung remained the world's largest DRAM supplier last year, with sales reaching nearly US$41.9 billion or a 44% share of the global market, said IC Insights.

After becoming the first to use extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography in March 2020, Samsung started mass production of 14nm EUV-based DRAM in October 2021. In doing so, it increased the number of EUV layers from two to five on its most advanced 14nm DDR5 DRAM process, IC Insights indicated. Samsung also unveiled its first DRAM memory module supporting the new Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard, and unveiled 2GB GDDR6 and 2GB DDR4 automotive DRAMs designed for autonomous electric vehicles and high-performance infotainment systems.

Second-ranked SK Hynix saw its DRAM sales grow 39% to US$26.6 billion in 2021, with a 28% market share, IC Insights said. The company started using EUV lithography for mass production of 8Gb LPDDR4 DRAM based on its fourth generation 10nm-class process called 1-alpha (1a nm) process.

Micron was the third-largest DRAM supplier in 2021, with sales of US$21.9 billion, IC Insights said. Micron's DRAM sales surged 41% and accounted for 23% of global marketshare. Micron has introduced its 1a nm memory node, which was designed in part to support the data center transition to DDR5 DRAM, driven by new CPU platforms that are expected to begin ramping later in 2022 and gain momentum in 2023. Micron's 1a nm DRAM is also being applied in low-power communication applications, including 5G smartphones.

Micron's 1a nm DRAM uses a technique that does not require EUV lithography. However, the company has placed orders for EUV equipment and plans to transition to EUV technology to manufacture its DRAM using its 1-gamma (1g) nm node starting in 2024.