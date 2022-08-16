中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Global DRAM revenue grows 6.5% in 2Q22, says TrendForce

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Revenue of the global DRAM memory market grew 6.5% sequentially to US$25.59 billion in the second quarter of 2022, when certain DRAM suppliers managed to boost their bit shipments, according to TrendForce.

    PC and mobile DRAM sales were hit hard by inflation and weak demand in the second quarter, but server DRAM demand remained robust with the industry's top-3 suppliers posting sequential shipment increases of 5-10%, TrendForce indicated.

    Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology all saw their DRAM revenue grow sequentially in the second quarter, holding a combined 70.9% share of the global DRAM market during the quarter, TrendForce said. Thanks to brisk demand for servers and automotive electronics, Micron's DRAM business posted a 9.7% revenue surge in the second quarter, with the sequential growth outperforming Samsung's and SK Hynix's.

    However, the top-3 DRAM suppliers are poised to generate sequential revenue decreases in the third quarter of 2022, due to inventory adjustments at customers and falling chip ASPs, TrendForce noted.

    Samsung will continue ramping up its wafer starts this year, and will have a new fab dubbed P3L come online and start contributing to its total DRAM output in early 2023, TrendForce indicated. Samsung will be making DRAM chips built using 1-alpha nanometer process technology at the new fab.

    SK Hynix's total wafer starts will only see "a marginal boost" in 2022, TrendForce said. SK Hynix is ramping up output at its Fab M16 and Wuxi plant in China while allocating production lines at Fab M10 for logic chips.

    Micron has no plans to bring in additional fab capacity in 2022, TrendForce said. Acquiring fab tools is for technology transitions as the chip vendor intends to maintain its total wafer starts. Micron has introduced its 1-alpha nanometer process manufacturing, and will have a newer 1-beta nanometer process put into production at its Japan-based fab at the end of this year.

