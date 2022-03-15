中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 15, 2022
    23:07
    mostly cloudy
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    PWM IC supply to stay tight
    14min ago
    China carmakers suspend production due to lockdown in Shenzhen
    19min ago
    Shenzhen lockdown unlikely to hit chipmakers
    30min ago
    Unizyx expects shortage of networking chips to greatly improve
    54min ago
    COVID spike in China disrupting handset CIS shipments, say distributors
    1h 3min ago
    Ennostar gearing up for microLED display boom
    1h 18min ago
    Notebook ODMs turn cautious amid market uncertainty
    1h 47min ago
    Accton sees output affected by coronavirus lockdown in Shenzhen
    2h 1min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Flash memory capex to set new high in 2022

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IC Insights has forecast that NAND flash memory capital spending will rise 8% to US$29.9 billion in 2022, surpassing the previous all-time high of US$27.8 billion spent in 2018.

    Flash memory capital spending soared in 2017 when the industry transitioned to 3D NAND and has topped US$20 billion every year since, IC Insights said.

    The US$29.9 billion in spending represents 16% of the US$190.4 billion in capital spending forecast for the total IC industry in 2022 and trails only the foundry segment, which is forecast to account for 41% of industry capex this year, IC Insights indicated.

    New and recently upgraded NAND flash memory fabs include Samsung's Pyeongtaek Lines 1 and 2; Samsung's Phase 2 investment in Xi'an, China; Kioxia's Fab 6 and Fab K1 in Iwate, Japan; and Micron's third flash memory plant in Singapore. Also, SK Hynix outfitted the remaining space in its M15 plant for NAND flash.

    Through the forecast period, new fabs and new equipment will be needed as NAND flash suppliers gear up to enter the race for 200-plus layer devices starting at the end of 2022 and into 2023, according to IC Insights. Samsung and Micron might be the first to start volume production of 200-layer devices later this year.

    With an increased focus on enterprise storage applications, SK Hynix expects to migrate to 196-layers in 2023, IC Insights said.

    Samsung's wafer fab in Xi'an, China is and will be a key manufacturing location for leading-edge NAND with two fabs - each capable of 120,000 wafer starts monthly when they are fully operational, IC Insights indicated.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    2022 capex China equipment fab flash forecast foundry Hynix IC IC Insights investment Japan Kioxia manufacturing Micron NAND NAND flash plant Samsung Singapore SK Hynix storage wafer wafer fab
    Related stories
    Feb 14
    Winbond to boost 20nm chip output at new fab in southern Taiwan
    Feb 2
    NAND flash vendors to enter race for 200-plus-layer offerings
    Feb 1
    New semiconductor fabs in Japan to go online in 2022-2024
    Dec 14
    Semiconductor capex on pace for 34% growth in 2021, says IC Insights
    Oct 21
    Micron reportedly to set up new DRAM fab in Japan
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Global wafer foundry industry analysis and forecast, 2022
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 10, 10:31
    GUC announces 2.5D and 3D multi-die APT platform for AI, HPC, networking ASICs
    Wednesday 9 March 2022
    AEWIN's small footprint rackmount edge computing server integrated with double-width GPU boosts performance and reliability
    Monday 7 March 2022
    MSI Creator Awards 2022 kicks off
    Tuesday 22 February 2022
    Fusion Worldwide acquires electronic component testing center in Singapore
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 15, 14:58
    Indian's battery-swapping policy may not lead to higher EV penetration
    Tuesday 15 March 2022
    India's Tata Elxsi to build EV ecosystem with Japan's Renesas
    Tuesday 15 March 2022
    Innolux subsidiary CarUX awarded car safety certificates
    Tuesday 15 March 2022
    Kneron AI chips adpoted by Toyota supplier Kenwood