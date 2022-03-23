Global fab equipment spending to grow 18% in 2022, says SEMI

Global fab equipment spending for front-end facilities is expected to grow 18% on year to an all-time high of US$107 billion in 2022, marking a third consecutive year of growth following a 42% surge in 2021, according to SEMI.

"Crossing the US$100 billion mark in spending on global fab equipment for the first time is a historic ​milestone for the semiconductor industry," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "This significant achievement is a tribute to the relentless drive to add and upgrade capacity to address a diverse range of markets and emerging applications, solidifying expectations for long-term industry growth to enable electronics for the digital world."

Global fab equipment spending is expected to remain above the US$100 billion mark in 2023. "We expect global semiconductor capacity to maintain steady growth this year and in 2023," said Sanjay Malhotra, VP of corporate marketing and the market intelligence team at SEMI.

Taiwan is expected to lead fab equipment spending in 2022, increasing investments 56% on year to US$35 billion, followed by Korea at US$26 billion, a 9% rise, and China at US$17.5 billion, a 30% drop from its peak last year, SEMI said.

Europe/Mideast is forecast to log record high spending of US$9.6 billion in 2022, and while comparatively smaller, this would represent a staggering growth of 248% on year, SEMI indicated. Taiwan, Korea and Southeast Asia are also expected to register record high investments in 2022. In the Americas, the SEMI report shows fab equipment spending peaking at US$9.8 billion by 2023.

As expected, the foundry sector, with a share of about 50%, will account for the bulk of equipment spending in 2022 and 2023, followed by memory at 35%, according to SEMI. The two sectors also represent most of the capacity increases.