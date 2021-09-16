GF, Qualcomm team up for advanced 5G RF front-end devices

GlobalFoundries (GF) has announced the foundry is continuing its partnership with Qualcomm, expanding their RF collaboration on 5G multi-Gigabit speed RF front-end products.

This collaboration is the latest of several strategic initiatives for GF and is further evidence of the company's commitment to redefine semiconductor manufacturing innovation by delivering highly differentiated solutions, the foundry indicated.

"Our strong collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies includes sub-6GHz to unlock everyday access to 5G, and cutting-edge mmWave technology to take 5G to the next level by delivering unmatched data speeds while continuing to provide the longest possible battery life for smartphones, computers, automobiles, network access points and many other 5G connected products," said Bami Bastani, senior VP and GM of mobile and wireless infrastructure strategic for GF.

In addition, at a recent technology summit, GF announced a portfolio of new features that will accelerate the next wave of innovation in chip design for smart mobile devices, datacenter, IoT and automotive.

GF introduced a lineup of advanced feature sets for the newest generation of 5G and Wi-Fi 6/6e mobile phones and smart devices, including GF RF-SOI sub 6GHz Solutions, GF FDX-RF Solutions, GF Wi-Fi Solutions, GF Display Solutions and GF Audio Solutions.

As for datacenter, GF Silicon Photonics Solutions are available on GF's new Silicon Photonics 45nm platform which has passed critical technology milestones and is on track for full technology qualification by the first quarter 2022. The monolithic platform, combining RF CMOS and optical components on the same chip, includes an innovative new feature, the first micro ring resonator (MRR) optical component in 300mm wafer technology. GF is engaged with leading customers and partners on this new platform.

GF Microdisplay Solutions for IoT include new features that optimize and improve process speed and reduce leakage as well as provide enhanced pixel driver functionality for enabling smaller and lighter augmented reality (AR) glasses that last longer on a single battery charge. GF Microdisplay Solutions are based on the GF 22FDX+ platform which is seeing broad industry acceptance with more than US$7.5 billion in design wins worldwide.

GF also disclosed the GF 22FDX platform is Auto Grade 1 Ready at Fab 1 in Dresden, Germany providing customers with faster time-to-market. GF has announced that it is making US$1 billion investment in Dresden, as well as an additional US$5 billion to expand capacity globally.

"This past 18 months has demonstrated what a semiconductor is and that they are vital to everything we do. This awareness and demand have catalyzed innovation in areas such as automotive and IoT, and this requires a new way of thinking," said Juan Cordovez, senior VP of sales at GF. "At GF, we are shattering the old paradigm of what innovation in semiconductor manufacturing means by delivering differentiated solutions that are more intelligent and intuitive, more connected and secure, more powerful and energy efficient to meet not only the demands of today but also for the future."