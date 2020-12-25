Taiwan IC substrate makers doing well in China market

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's IC substrate makers Unmicron Technology, Nan Ya PCB, and Kinsus Interconnect Technology have seen their production lines in China running at full capacity to serve Chinese chipmakers, although PCB makers there are also actively venturing into the segment seeking to strengthen homegrown supply capability, the sources said.

Besides maintaining main production in Taiwan, Unimicron also operates a plant in China's Suzhou dedicated to production of BT-based substrates for CSP and SiP processes. Nan Ya is building ABF substrate production lines at its plant in Kunshan, now mainly engaged in manufacturing BT substrates, with the new capacity to come online in 2021. Kinsus also maintains a BT substrate manufacturing plant in Suzhou.

Both Unimicron and Na Ya reportedly have expanded their capacities in China to better serve strong demand for BT substrates by Huawei/Hisilicon. The capacity vacated by the Chinese tech leader facing tough US trade sanctions starting September 15, 2020 has been soon filled by other Chinese chipmakers, the sources said.

The sources continued PCB makers in China are still technologically incapable of manufacturing high-end BT or ABF substrates required by Chinese chipmakers, who in turn will continue to rely on Taiwan's IC substrate suppliers for years.