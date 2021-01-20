Bits + chips
Unimicron to further boost ABF substrate capacity
Jay Liu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB maker Unimicron Technology is likely to rebuild and transfer its fire-damaged BT substrate plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, to the production of ABF substrates, according to industry sources.

With the supply of ABF substrates currently falling short of demand, which is likely to become a long-term trend, it is reasonable for Unimicron to ramp up ABF substrate output through production line realignments, said the sources.

Besides, the technology barriers for production of ABF substrates are higher than those for BT products, enabling related makers to offer the products with higher prices and thus ramp up revenues and profits, added the sources.

Before the fire hit its Taoyuan plant, Unimicron has continued committing new investments on ramping up its ABF substrate capacity over the last 2-4 years, the sources indicated.

However, Unimicron said that it has yet to finalize its overhaul plans concerning when to restore the operation of the fire-damaged plant and whether to shift the plant to ABF substrates production.

Realtime news
Latest Digitimes news
Around the web
Interviews
Topics
Quarterly research reports

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Taiwan LCD monitors – 3Q 2020

Taiwan LCD TVs – 3Q 2020

Special reports

Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2021

China semiconductor industry: From 13th 5-year Plan to 14th 5-year Plan, 2015-2025

Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond

Research analysis
  1. UWB application is on rise, says Digitimes Research
  2. Low-temperature operating problem for EV-use batteries solvable, says Digitimes Research
  3. Depth sensors keys in robot navigation, says Digitimes Research
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.