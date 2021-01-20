Unimicron to further boost ABF substrate capacity

Jay Liu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB maker Unimicron Technology is likely to rebuild and transfer its fire-damaged BT substrate plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan, to the production of ABF substrates, according to industry sources.

With the supply of ABF substrates currently falling short of demand, which is likely to become a long-term trend, it is reasonable for Unimicron to ramp up ABF substrate output through production line realignments, said the sources.

Besides, the technology barriers for production of ABF substrates are higher than those for BT products, enabling related makers to offer the products with higher prices and thus ramp up revenues and profits, added the sources.

Before the fire hit its Taoyuan plant, Unimicron has continued committing new investments on ramping up its ABF substrate capacity over the last 2-4 years, the sources indicated.

However, Unimicron said that it has yet to finalize its overhaul plans concerning when to restore the operation of the fire-damaged plant and whether to shift the plant to ABF substrates production.