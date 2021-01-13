Unimicron posts record revenues for 2020

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

PCB and IC substrate supplier Unimicron Technology has reported its 2020 revenues spiked 6.5% on year to a new high of NT$87.89 billion (US$3.14 billion) mainly driven by strong shipments of high-end ABF substrates and HDI boards.

The company's fourth-quarter 2020 revenues registered a sequential drop of 2.01% reaching NT$22.58 billion due mainly to its shipments of BT substrates affected by a fire hitting its plant in Taoyuan, northern Taiwan in late October.

Besides clear order visibility for BT substrates and HDI boards throughout first-quarter 2021, Unimicron has secured orders for ABF substrates for the next 3-4 months, with some major clients even already seeking capacity support for second-half 2021, according to company sources.

The company said it is still unable to resume BT substrate shipments to the levels registered before the fire hit, despite its efforts to source more shipments from its other plants.

Unimicron stressed it will not recklessly take the initiative to raise quotes amid tight supply of IC substrates, so as to sustain long-term partnerships with clients.