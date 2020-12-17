Bits + chips
Unimicron may resume fire-disrupted shipments of FCCSP substrates in 1Q21
Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Unimicron Technology expects to resume shipments of BT-based FCCSP substrates for processing handset SoCs in first-quarter 2021 at the earliest, with the shipments to be delivered from plants other than the one that was damaged by a fire in late October.

Unimicron said it will take time for its other plants to get validations from chipmakers before production and shipments of FCCSP substrates can start, although it is not a difficult job to align equipment and adjust process for manufacturing the substrates at its other sites.

The plants may be able to start production immediately after obtaining validations from two major SoC vendors, reportedly Qualcomm and MediaTek, in the second half of January 2021 at the earliest, which may more or less help the company recover part of revenue loss resulting from the fire, according to industry sources.

Unimicron's November revenues slipped 3.6% on year to NT$7.249 billion (US$257.65 million), and January-November revenues rose 6.89% on year to NT$80.50 billion. The company expects its fourth-quarter revenues to be lower than originally expected due to the shipment disruption at its fire-hit plant, and whether its first-quarter 2021 revenues can return to normal will depend on actual shipment support from other plants and demand from clients.

The company also noted that it has yet to work out plans concerning when to restore operations at its fire-damaged plant and whether to continue production of BT-based FCCSP substrates or change product lines after the plant becomes operational again.

