Nan Ya PCB logs notable revenue increases for first 11 months 2020

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Nan Ya PCB has reported its November revenues rose 1.3% on month and 30.56% on year to a monthly record of NT$3.652 billion (US$129.25 million), with January-November revenues increasing 23.86% on year to a nine-year high of NT$34.78 billion.

Persistent strong demand for BT substrates and 5G base station clients offering higher prices for ABF substrates to secure more capacity support are the two main reasons behind Nan Ya's better-than-expected revenues for November and the first 11 months of the year, according to industry sources.

Nan Ya's shipments for network equipment and 5G infrastructure applications have risen to nearly 50%, with ABF substrates for processing networking and base station chips as the mainstay, the sources said.

The company has lost ABF substrate orders from Huawei/HiSilicon since the US enforced tougher sanctions on the Chinese tech leader in mid-September, but the order gap has been filled in less than one month by new clients with good prices, the sources said.

The sources continued Nan Ya has newly joined the supply chain of Xilinx, offering ABF substrates for FPGA chips, which is expected to help the substrate maker further expand its networking and 5G base station applications.

Nan Ya has also done well in its deployments in high-end CPU and GPU segments, and its ABF substrate shipments for such applications have reached 20% of its revenues, with AMD and Nvidia reportedly among its major clients in the segments.

Nan Ya has yet to announce its 2021 capex, but stressed that it will expand ABF substrate production capacity by 10% next year.