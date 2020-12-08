Kinsus 4Q20 revenues to peak on strong shipments for handset applications

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

IC substrate maker Kinsus Interconnect Technology has reported November revenue climbed 24.7% on year to a record high of NT$2.56 billion (US$90.7 million), and is expected to see quarterly revenues hit the year's high in the fourth quarter.

Strong shipments of BT-based substrates for AiP modules for iPhone 12 series and BT FCCSP substrates for processing handset SoCs by Qualcomm and MediaTek are the main contributors to the firm's better-than-expected revenue performance in November and fourth-quarter, according to industry sources.

Kinsus is now the only Taiwan-based IC substrate maker in the supply chain of AiP modules for iPhone 12 lineup, whose robust sales have significantly bolstered the firm's shipments of BT AiP substrates, the sources said.

A fire hitting peer maker Unimicron's FCCSP substrate plant in northern Taiwan in late October also brought Kinsus substantial rush orders from major handset SoC vendors, adding further growth momentum to the company, the sources noted.

The fire has fueled concerns among handset SoC clients about possible BT substrate supply shortages, prompting them to offer higher prices by 20-30% to secure sufficient capacity support from substrate makers, with Kinsus, in particular, to benefit significantly thanks to its strong capacity supply for the segment, the sources added.

Though with smaller ABF substrate capacity supply than peers, Kinsus has also stepped up shipments of such substrates for processing networking, base station and GPU chips, with major clients reportedly including FPGA chips vendor Xilinx and GPU specialist Nvidia.

Kinsus has disclosed plans to boost its ABF substrate production capacity by 30% in 2021 to 16 million units a month, which will be further expanded to 26 million after its new plant in northern Taiwan becomes operational in 2022. Its BT substrate capacity will also rise 10% next year, mostly for AiP and DRADM applications.