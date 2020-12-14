All-round OSAT: Q&A with PTI CEO Boris Hsieh

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Powertech Technology (PTI) is one of the world's top OSATs with major backend orders from non-Korean memory vendors. PTI has just completed a top management shakeup after JY Hung retired as president and CEO at the end of September. Boris Hsieh, formerly CEO at Greatek Electronics - a subsidiary doing logic IC pakcaking work - has now become CEO of PTI. Former PTI COO JS Leu is now president.

In a recent interview by Digitimes, Hsieh said PTI is keenly developing CMOS image sensor (CIS) WLCSP process based on TSV (through silicon via) rather than COB (chip on board) technology to broaden its backend services. He also talked about PTI's future development strategy, the division of work between PTI and Greatek, production deployments in China amid the US-China trade war, and ways to cushion possible impacts of Intel's planned sales of NAND flash business to SK Hynix.

Q: How do you see PTI's future development and 2021 prospects for the backend sector?

A: PTI is determined to become not just a memory backend specialist, but an all-round OSAT. With its current technology prowess, PTI can engage in whatever backend services it may want to enter, on a par with Taiwan's leading OSAT. We have developed comprehensive and sufficient production capacity, R&D and accreditation capabilities needed for all-round OSAT operations, totally in line with the main development direction set by our chairman DK Tsai.

We hope to first boost monthly bumping capacity to 90,000-100,000 pieces of 12-inch wafers while also diversifying bumping processes to serve more clients from beyond the memory segment.

In this regard, PTI can serve as a "bumping center" supporting FC-BGA and FC-CSP processes or offer turnkey services. For instance, we can allocate 15,000 out of a monthly capacity of 20,000 wafers for BGA process, leaving the remaining 5,000 pieces for optional use by clients. We hope to build an image of PTI being a friendly partner.

Q: What are your capacity expansion plans for PTI and GreateK, and the strategy about division of work between the two?

A: Both PTI and Greatek are on track for stable business growth, and their capacity expansions will be determined based on business volumes. PTI will continue to expand heat dissipation, cutting and thinning operations associated with the packaging segment, with annual capex estimated at NT$15 billion (US$531.78 million).

Allocating capacity is just like sharing a big pie, with leading clients taking the majority of the pie and smaller ones the remainder. That's how we can keep our capacity utilization rate at 90% or higher.

There has been clear-cut division of work between PTI and Greatek, both able to well complement each other. PTI will continue to focus on FC-BGA process that boasts higher prices and fits large-size and high-tier chips, while Greatek will remain focused on leadframe-based QFN and QFP wire bonding. PTI will also make deployments for the logic IC testing segment to serve first-tier clients. In the future, PTI and Greatek can even simultaneously serve the same logic IC client with both FC-BGA and QFN packaging processes.

Q: What's your response to clients having to queue up for OSAT capacity support in 2020, and backend service quote hikes?

A: Taiwan-based backend houses have seen business momentum being feuled by the pandemic and US-China trade tensions. Production suspension at QFN packaging fabs in Southeast Asia amid the pandemic-induced lockdowns and lingering trade rows between the two major economies have combined to prompt chips vendors to shift backend orders to Taiwan-based OAST firms, which have seen "the best time in 20 years" amid persistent strong packaging demand for chips supporting stay-at-home economy.

Backend firms have indeed seen clients lining up for capacity support. Once chip vendors have obtained wafers, they immediately come line up at backend firms.

It would be a somewhat exaggeration to say backend capacities have been fully booked for the entire 2021, as chip vendors are unlikely to give clear order visibility through the end of next year. But order visibility has been clear for first-half 2021, and even if we stopped taking new wire bonding orders right now, it would still take 2-3 months to fully digest orders in hand. Plant spaces are packed with wafers waiting to be processed.

OSAT firms usually differ in their pricing strategies. PTI will maintain its established pricing policy for memory backend services, under which prices already confirmed will stay unchanged for a certain period of time. In most of 2020, memory backend capacity supply has been not as tight as that for logic ICs.

A leading OSAT has reportedly raised packaging service quotes, but Greatek will not seek higher fees from clients for the moment as many of them have been our clients for over 20 years. Nevertheless, Greatek has insisted that no price discount will be offered this year, compared to lower single-digit discounts given in the past.

Q: PTI will set up a new business unit dedicated to CIS packaging. What is your development roadmap for this segment?

A: PTI has a clear strategy and goal for CIS packaging. We will not engage in COB-based CIS packaging for handset or automotive clients, but will focus on TSV-based wafer level CSP process, which will be a niche segment for PTI and see growing demand for processing CIS chips for industrial automation, safety control and security surveillance applications, with such chips requiring larger dies and higher precision. The security surveillance CIS market is just at a budding stage.

PTI has invested over NT$100 million in developing TSV-based WLCSP technology for processing CIS devices, and is expected to move the technology to volume production in second-half 2021. Based on its initial planning, PTI may see its monthly CIS packaging capacity reach thousands of wafers to break even in fourth-quarter 2021 before ramping up shipments for more clients in the industrial automation, security surveillance and high-end automotive sectors in 2022.

Q: How do you see changes to global tech supply chains amid the US-China trade war and after the US presidential election?

A: The concept of "globalization" has been redefined in 2020, with tech firms no longer focusing manufacturing operations in China and delivering shipments from there. Countries are growingly aware that relying on only one main production base is risky, and that many products, particularly those for medical and healthcare applications, cannot totally count on imports.

In my opinion, the incoming US administration will not recklessly change its policies on China, and the G2 (the US and China) structure in the global tech supply will continue to gain momentum. TSMC is steadily proceeding with a plan to set up a foundry fab in Phoenix, Arizona apparently to better serve its plants in the US. Meanwhile, supply chains for traditional industries are continuing to migrate to Vietnam and elsewhere and relocated supply chains are unlikely to return to China. I think China will not continue to be engaged in only assembly operations in the future.

Many chipmaking clients who used to rely on backend capacity support at Chinese OSATs have shifted large amounts of orders to backend houses in Taiwan. They usually place wafer starts at TSMC, United Microelectronics (UMC) and Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS), and then have packaging done in Taiwan. Such a trend is expected to stay little changed in 2021.

QFN packaging recently in hot demand continues to concentrate at major backend houses in Taiwan, with ASE Technology, PTI, Greatek and TeraPower all playing a very important role in the segment. Actually, the semiconductor supply chain can operate easily in Taiwan, as wafers fabricated at TSMC for clients can be delivered to the backend houses in 30 minutes after the fabrication, and it will take only 40-50 minutes for packaged chips to reach airports for shipments to overseas clients.

Q: How about PTI's current production deployments in China?

A: PTI's memory packaging and testing plant in Xi'an enjoys steadier business than its plant in Suzhou. We originally planned to install more equipment at the Suzhou plant to fulfill orders for a leading Chinese chipmaker, but the plan has been scaled down in the wake of tough US sanctions on the chip vendor. As some Taiwanese chipmakers still want to have their shipments to Chinese clients directly packaged in China, our Suzhou plant will continue to fulfill such backend orders for both memory and logic ICs.

Q: TSMC is moving to expand its advanced packaging plant in Chunan, northern Taiwan. Do you think the move will affect human resources recruitment and advanced packaging development at OSATs?

A: The move will surely put some pressure on OSATs in Taiwan, and the only way to meet the pressure is to keep seeking the "right people." Our new panel level packaging (PLP) plant in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan will increase manpower, including experienced engineers from inside the PTI Group or other sources. As TSMC is likely to hire hundreds to thousands of new engineers for its advanced packaging plant, we will surely face some pressure in recruiting sufficient talent but we can manage to address the issue in one way or another.

In terms of advanced packaging technology, TSMC now offers the largest InFO capacity in the world and Samsung Electronics also has its own advanced packaging solutions, but PTI now focuses on FOPLP technology. We are continuing negotiations with potential clients over the FOPLP backend services.

If InFO and FOPLP are both suitable for packaging some types of ICs, the latter can offer more-cost-effective production as panels can be cut into subpanels that will involve simplified process and competitive cost structure to help clients save production cost. And we are targeting leading vendors of networking chips as potential clients for our FOPLP services, and it will not be impossible for us to serve even vendors of GPUs and handset APs in the future.

Q: How will Intel's planned sales of Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG) to SK Hynix affect PTI operations? How do you assess the possibility of PTI entering backend cooperation with Korean memory vendors or with Intel in other segments?

A: Intel's deal with SK Hynix will indeed pose quite a challenge to PTI, given its large-scale backend service for NAND flash chips rolled out by the US chipmaker's plant in Dalian, China. But the impact will not come immediately, and PTI still has time for making preparations to counter as SK Hynix is scheduled to complete takeover of Intel's NSG business by 2025.

Just as our chairman DK Tsai has said, there will be no problem for PTI to maintain regular services for Intel by the end of 2021, and chances will remain slim for the services to be affected in 2022.

PTI used to be a backend partner for Hynix before the memory maker was merged into SK Group in 2012. But SK Hyinx now operates in-house packaging of its memory products, so I can hardly give a clear answer at the moment as to whether PTI can become a backend partner for SK Hynix's Dalian plant to be purchased from Intel. I can only say we have readied many backup plans.

Powertech Technology new CEO Boris Hsieh

Photo: Julian Ho, Digitimes, December 2020