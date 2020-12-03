Bits + chips
Semiconductor equipment billings surge 30% in 3Q20, says SEMI
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 30% on year and 16% sequentially to US$19.4 billion in the third quarter of 2020, according to SEMI.

China was the largest market for semiconductor equipment in the third quarter of 2020 with sales of US$5.62 billion, followed by Taiwan with sales of US$4.75 billion, SEMI disclosed. Korea saw the largest on-year growth among all regions in the third quarter, with sales jumping 92% to US$4.22 billion.

Among the regions, only North America and Rest of the World saw on-year decreases in the third quarter of 2020, SEMI said. North America also had the largest sequential decline in the third quarter, with equipment billings falling 17% on quarter to US$1.37 billion.

SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) gather data from more 80 global equipment companies that provide monthly reports.

