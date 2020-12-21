Semiconductor equipment billings drop in November

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

November billings among North American manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment slipped by another 1.4% sequentially but stayed above US$2 billion, according to SEMI.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.61 billion in billings worldwide in November 2020 (three-month average basis), down from the revised October level of US$2.65 billion, but up 23.1% from US$2.1 billion a year earlier.

"Billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers remain robust, though November shows some expected tapering after billings registered record highs early this fall," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.