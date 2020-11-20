Semiconductor equipment billings slip in October

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

October billings among North American manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment slipped 3.7% sequentially but stayed above US$2 billion, according to SEMI.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.64 billion in billings worldwide in October 2020 (three-month average basis), down from the revised September level of US$2.74 billion, but up 26.9% from US$2.08 billion a year earlier.

"Following the record-breaking September results, billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers continue to show strong results in October," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The coming months should reaffirm the positive momentum as industry leaders are issuing guidance for a strong fourth quarter despite continuing trade tensions and the intensifying pandemic."