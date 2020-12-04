Bits + chips
Global semiconductor market growth to accelerate in 2021, says WSTS
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The global semiconductor market is projected to grow by 8.4% in 2021 following a 5.1% increase this year, according to the autumn 2020 forecast of the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS).

The 8.4% market rise next year will be driven by double-digit growth of the memory and optoelectronics segments, WSTS said. All other product categories are also expected to show positive growth rates in 2021, when all regions are also set to grow.

"The semiconductor market overall is not that negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as originally expected earlier this year," noted WSTS, which had estimated previously the market growth at 3.3% in 2020 and 6.2% next year.

In WSTS' most-recent forecast, the market will generate US$433 billion in 2020, and the memory segment will outperform other sectors with 12.2% growth. Sensors will follow with a 7.4% increase, WSTS said.

The memory sector will register another double-digit increase in 2021, when the overall semiconductor market accelerates in growth, reaching US$469 billion, according to WSTS.

