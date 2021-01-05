Global semiconductor sales continue growth, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$39.4 billion for the month of November 2020, up 7% on year and 1.1% sequentially, according to SIA.

"Global sales of semiconductors continued to rise in November, increasing on a year-to-year basis by the highest percentage since March," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Annual sales in 2020 are tracking well ahead of the total from 2019, despite substantial headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors."

"Sales into the Americas remained strong in November, increasing year-to-year by a double-digit percentage for the eleventh consecutive month," Neuffer noted.

Sales surged 14.2% on year in the Americas in November 2020, while sales in China and Asia Pacific/All Other grew 6.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, sales decreased 1% in Japan and 4.8% in Europe.

On a month-to-month basis, November sales increased across all regions: Europe (6.0%), the Americas (3.2%), China (2.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8%), and Japan (1.6%).