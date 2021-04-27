Semiconductor equipment billings log record high for 3rd consecutive month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$3.27 billion in billings worldwide in March 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the third consecutive month, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 4.2% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.14 billion in February, and is 48% above the March 2020 billings level of US$2.21 billion.

"Fueled by strong demand for leading-edge technologies, billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers continued to edge up in March to set a new historical high," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.