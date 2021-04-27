Bits + chips
Semiconductor equipment billings log record high for 3rd consecutive month
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$3.27 billion in billings worldwide in March 2021 (three-month average basis), a record high for the third consecutive month, according to SEMI.

The billings figure is 4.2% higher than the revised billings level of US$3.14 billion in February, and is 48% above the March 2020 billings level of US$2.21 billion.

"Fueled by strong demand for leading-edge technologies, billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers continued to edge up in March to set a new historical high," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO.

Realtime news
Supply chain
Disconnected ICT Supply Chains: New Power Plays Unfolding
Research insights
  1. ICs play bigger role in Taiwan exports
  2. TIP helps Indonesian telecom carriers test Open RAN
  3. Arm-based server solutions to expand presence in edge computing market
Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
This website adheres to all nine of NewsGuard's standards of credibility and transparency.
© 2021 DIGITIMES Inc. All rights reserved.
Please do not republish, publicly broadcast or publicly transmit content from this website without written permission from DIGITIMES Inc. Please contact us if you have any questions.