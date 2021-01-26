Semiconductor equipment billings increase in December

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Billings among North American manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment grew 2.6% sequentially and 7.6% on year in December 2020, according to SEMI.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.68 billion in billings worldwide in December 2020 (three-month average basis), up from the revised billings level of US$2.61 billion in November, and compared with the US$2.50 billion generated a year earlier.

"December billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers grew to finish this challenging year with annual billings that surpassed the previous industry high set in 2018," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "The record high demonstrates the semiconductor industry's central role in enabling the digital transformation throughout the pandemic."